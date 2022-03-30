Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

Actor Ezra Miller, who starred in the films The Flash in the Justice League, has been arrested following an incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar.
Police say the Hollywood star spoke obscenely, grabbed a microphone from a singing woman and attacked a man playing darts.
Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said Miller took issue with people singing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad Shallows in Margarita Village, where most locals flock to Hilo, a small town on the Big Island, late on Sunday.
The song excited Miller, Mr Quiocho said.
Miller, described in a news release as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont, has been the source of police calls 10 times in Hilo since March 7, Mr Quiocho said, adding…
