‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested for allegedly talking obscenely at airport

Warner Bros.

Actor Ezra Miller, 29, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of disorderly conduct and harassment at a Hawaii karaoke bar, officials said.

Hawaii County Police said in a statement that Miller, best known for playing Flash in the Justice League movies, became agitated when the bar’s patrons in Hilo began singing karaoke. Police said in a fight of belligerence, Miller spoke obscenely and grabbed a microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later attacked a 32-year-old man playing darts.