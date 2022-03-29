'Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested for allegedly talking obscenely at airport

FILE: Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone in Warner Bros. Pictures’ fantasy adventure “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

Warner Bros.

Actor Ezra Miller, 29, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of disorderly conduct and harassment at a Hawaii karaoke bar, officials said.

Hawaii County Police said in a statement that Miller, best known for playing Flash in the Justice League movies, became agitated when the bar’s patrons in Hilo began singing karaoke. Police said in a fight of belligerence, Miller spoke obscenely and grabbed a microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later attacked a 32-year-old man playing darts.

The bar owner told Miller to calm down…


