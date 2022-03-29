Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested for assaulting a man, talking obscenely at an air bar for singing karaoke. Hollywood

Actor Ezra Miller, who played The Flash in DC’s Justice League, was recently arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment at a bar in Hilo, Hawaii. The incident happened on the intervening night of March 27-28. (Also Read | Villain of Ezra Miller-starrer The Flash may have been accidentally revealed by the film’s stunt artist)

According to a statement from the Hawaii Police Department, Ezra spoke obscenely and even attacked a man who played darts. He was later released on $500 bail ( 37,978 approx).

“Shortly after midnight on Monday, March 28, 2022, a 29-year-old man arriving from Vermont was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident at a bar in Hilo,” the statement said.

It said, “Sunday March 27 at 11:30 pm South Hilo…