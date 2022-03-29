Flash star Ezra Miller arrested after bar controversy

Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash in DC’s cinematic universe, has been arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment following a brawl at a bar.

Hawaii News Now reports that the incident took place at a karaoke bar on Silva Street in Honolulu. The 29-year-old actor allegedly spoke obscenely and got agitated when people started singing in the bar. It is claimed that he grabbed a woman’s microphone in the middle of the song, and later went “lung” on a man playing darts.

Police say the bar owner tried several times to pacify Miller before calling the authorities, but to no avail. Miller was arrested, charged, and later released on $500 bail.