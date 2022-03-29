Flash star Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

Ezra Miller Photo , Angela Weiss (AFP via Getty Images)

A wise man once said, “At your highest moment, when the devil comes for youIt was true last night at the Academy and it was True last night in Hawaii, where the winner of the Oscar “the happiest moments, Ezra Miller was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.

per officers (Via Diversity, star of flamboyant And Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Was removed from a karaoke bar where Miller was “allegedly shouting obscenities” and “getted agitated when people started singing karaoke.” Police say Miller denied the bar owner’s multiple requests to “calm down.” They allegedly “caught the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was in the middle of the song, and [they] Lungs later…