Flash star Ezra Miller arrested at karaoke bar in Hawaii

2022 was supposed to be a good year for Ezra Miller. his next film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledoreout next month, and flamboyant Was due in November. Although, flamboyant Was pushed to the next year, and now Miller is in legal trouble again. Via Hawaii News NowMiller was arrested on Sunday, March 28 at a karaoke bar in Hawaii.

According to the report, Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. “The 29-year-old was allegedly shouting obscene and got agitated when people started singing karaoke. At one point, police say Miller grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman mid-song. Police also noted that Miller “later attacked a 32-year-old man playing …