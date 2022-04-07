Flash star Ezra Miller’s DC future has reportedly been put ‘on pause’ by Warner Bros after his arrest | Hollywood

Following a couple of controversies he courted in Hawaii recently, actor Ezra Miller’s future as Flash in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is apparently in peril. As per reports, the top management of Warner Brothers–which owns DC–do not want the negative publicity around the star to affect the films and they have decided to pause all future projects with him. Ezra was arrested in Hawaii last week on charges of harassment and disorderly conduct, before being released on bail. Also read: Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested for yelling obscenities, attacking a person for singing karaoke in Hawaii bar

The actor is best known for playing Flash in the DCEU, a role he first played in Justice League (2017). He is set to star in his solo film The Flash, which is releasing in June 2023. With Ben…