ENTERTAINMENT

Flavor the pasta and make a change this way yogurt mix pasta, note the recipe

Avatar


You must have eaten plenty of pasta, but today we will tell you the recipe of making pasta in a different way, if you are looking for new taste then curd pasta will be the best option for you.


material
2 servings
1 cup pasta (boiled)
1/2 cup yogurt
1/4 cup finely chopped cucumber
2 tablespoons red + yellow capsicum finely chopped
1 tbsp pomegranate seeds
1 tbsp onion finely chopped
6-7 mint leaves
2 cherry tomatoes
1 teaspoon red chilli powder
1 teaspoon Chaat Masala
1/2 teaspoon Roasted Cumin Powder
1 teaspoon black salt (as per taste)

way
Add boiled yogurt and all the ingredients to a bowl.
Remove and serve in serving plate.
Dahi pasta salad is ready.

Related Items:

Most Popular

59
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
15
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
14
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top