Flavor the pasta and make a change this way yogurt mix pasta, note the recipe

You must have eaten plenty of pasta, but today we will tell you the recipe of making pasta in a different way, if you are looking for new taste then curd pasta will be the best option for you.
material
2 servings
1 cup pasta (boiled)
1/2 cup yogurt
1/4 cup finely chopped cucumber
2 tablespoons red + yellow capsicum finely chopped
1 tbsp pomegranate seeds
1 tbsp onion finely chopped
6-7 mint leaves
2 cherry tomatoes
1 teaspoon red chilli powder
1 teaspoon Chaat Masala
1/2 teaspoon Roasted Cumin Powder
1 teaspoon black salt (as per taste)
way
Add boiled yogurt and all the ingredients to a bowl.
Remove and serve in serving plate.
Dahi pasta salad is ready.