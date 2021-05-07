Flavor the pasta and make a change this way yogurt mix pasta, note the recipe



You must have eaten plenty of pasta, but today we will tell you the recipe of making pasta in a different way, if you are looking for new taste then curd pasta will be the best option for you.



material

2 servings

1 cup pasta (boiled)

1/2 cup yogurt

1/4 cup finely chopped cucumber

2 tablespoons red + yellow capsicum finely chopped

1 tbsp pomegranate seeds

1 tbsp onion finely chopped

6-7 mint leaves

2 cherry tomatoes

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon Chaat Masala

1/2 teaspoon Roasted Cumin Powder

1 teaspoon black salt (as per taste)

way

Add boiled yogurt and all the ingredients to a bowl.

Remove and serve in serving plate.

Dahi pasta salad is ready.