Fleche Brabancon 2022 – routes and favorites in detail

On this Wednesday 13 April, a front of the busy UCI calendar, riders will be pitted at La Fleche Brabançon (De Brabantse Pijl). A seemingly ideal playing field for punters, but also open to a wide range of participants, many of them would claim victory at the start in Leuven, and would consider succeeding Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers), who went on to win the last Sal was the winner in the overs of this semi-classic from Belgium. In front of Vout van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma). With a mountainous route but one that leaves many opportunities for attackers, especially on the final circuit, the race promises to be more than open for this 62nd edition.

Flesh Brabancon 2022 . wide route of

On the UCI calendar, La Flèche Brabanconne or De Brabanse Pijl is the race that gives a taste of the Ardennes classics,…