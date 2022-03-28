Flemish MP and N-VA Vice President Lorraine Paris stops with national politics and candidate CEO in the Pro League

Who is Lorin Parris?



Lorraine Paris (45) was born and raised in Leuven, where she is a member of the city council. Along with Theo Franken, he is an important figure in the Leuven region. She and her husband are foster and adoptive parents of three children. Foster care is one of the main themes for Paris. He even wrote a book about it in 2014: “The Forgetting Well”.

Paris studied law in Leuven and Namur, but also in South Africa and New York. He also works as a lawyer in the US for a few years. He returned to Belgium in 2003 to become spokesperson for the then Flemish Economy Minister Patricia Cesens (Open VLD). He also gets active in the real estate sector. For example, he plays a key role in the disputed Uplace shopping center.

After he was sidelined by the Liberals, he switched to the N-VA in 2013. A year later he was elected to the Flemish Parliament. In 2018 he became the vice president of the Flemish Nationalists. He forms…