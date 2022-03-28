‘Flight Attendant’ fans swear by Rosie Perez to “Brit the Fire” with her stunning Oscars look

Rosie Perez She is stealing the show at the 2022 Oscars with her much-anticipated return at the special awards ceremony.

on sunday night, the flight attendant The actress dressed in red made a grand entrance at the 94th Academy Awards Christian Siriano Design. The Brooklyn native stepped out in a red gown with a halter-style top and a draped sleeve detailing. The crimson dress was complete with a dramatic train. Rosie was accompanied by her husband an artist Eric HayesWho completed her Oscar look with a black and white suit.

this is the first time Puerto Ricans in Paris The star has attended the prestigious award shows over almost three decades. Fans last saw Rosie at the Oscars in 1994 when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for a Drama Film fearless, Whereas…