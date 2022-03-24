Flight path map, full schedule and what time to watch the RAF Leeming display

The first Red Arrows demonstration of the year will take place today, with the iconic aircraft flying over Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

The flypast will feature planes flying over or near cities including Northallerton, Ripon, Lincoln, Weatherby, York, Harrogate and Narsboro.

It is part of a dismemberment parade for 100 Squadron. RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire, and to include six RAF Hawk T1s.

Here’s the full route and when you can expect to see the red arrows.

What is the path of the red arrow today?

RAF Leeming Flypast Route: