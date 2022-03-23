Flipkart Cooling Sale: Bumper Discount on AC, Get Up to 42% Discount like this – Flipkart Cooling Days Sale Discounts on window and split AC ttec

Flipkart Cooling Days Sale continues. Flipkart Cooling Days Sale will run till 26 March. The best summer deals are being given in this sale of Flipkart. In this cell, you can also buy AC at a very low price.

Apart from the upfront discount, the company is also offering an additional 10% discount on HDFC Bank credit card and credit EMI transactions. Here we are telling you about the best deals you can get on AC, which you can buy during the sale.

Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

If your room size is small then you can buy this 0.8 Ton AC from Blue Star. The company has listed it for Rs 27,490 with 26% discount. This is 3-star AC. Features like Sleep Mode, Auto Restart have been given in this.

ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC has been made available on Flipkart with 42% discount for Rs.25,999. Comes with 3 star BEE rating 2021. The company has used turbo cooling in it. The company claims that due to this, the hot air leaves the room quickly and the room becomes cold.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

Discount is also being given on Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC. The company has made it available with 37% discount for Rs 38,990. It comes with 3 Star BEE Rating 2022, which saves 15% energy.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

The company is also offering discounts on Window ACs. In Flipkart Cooling Days Sale, Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC has been listed for Rs 29,999. It comes with 5 Star BEE Rating 2019 which saves 25% energy.