BUSINESS

Flipkart Cooling Sale: Bumper Discount on AC, Get Up to 42% Discount like this – Flipkart Cooling Days Sale Discounts on window and split AC ttec

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • Bumper Discount on AC
  • Flipkart sale will run till March 26

Flipkart Cooling Days Sale continues. Flipkart Cooling Days Sale will run till 26 March. The best summer deals are being given in this sale of Flipkart. In this cell, you can also buy AC at a very low price.

Apart from the upfront discount, the company is also offering an additional 10% discount on HDFC Bank credit card and credit EMI transactions. Here we are telling you about the best deals you can get on AC, which you can buy during the sale.

Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

If your room size is small then you can buy this 0.8 Ton AC from Blue Star. The company has listed it for Rs 27,490 with 26% discount. This is 3-star AC. Features like Sleep Mode, Auto Restart have been given in this.

Also read:- AC Offer: Have to buy a new air conditioner, these 5 ACs are available for less than 30 thousand rupees, this is the discount

ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC has been made available on Flipkart with 42% discount for Rs.25,999. Comes with 3 star BEE rating 2021. The company has used turbo cooling in it. The company claims that due to this, the hot air leaves the room quickly and the room becomes cold.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

Discount is also being given on Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC. The company has made it available with 37% discount for Rs 38,990. It comes with 3 Star BEE Rating 2022, which saves 15% energy.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

The company is also offering discounts on Window ACs. In Flipkart Cooling Days Sale, Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC has been listed for Rs 29,999. It comes with 5 Star BEE Rating 2019 which saves 25% energy.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

651
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
537
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
473
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
449
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
428
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
417
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
403
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
393
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
390
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top