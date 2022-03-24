Flipkart Listing, Nothing Phone 1 Specifications And Other Details

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new company Nothing has unveiled its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), which will be launched this summer. At an event last night, the company announced the Nothing Phone (1) and said that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm processor. Pei said during the presentation that the Nothing Phone (1) will come as a compelling alternative to the Apple iPhone. He also referred to the smartphone ecosystem as being mundane, and hopes that nothing can bring a dose of freshness to the market for consumers. With the official confirmation of the smartphone, let’s…