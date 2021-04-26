LATEST

Flipkart TMT Trivia Quiz 26/04/2021 Answers To These 5 Questions & Win Rewards Prize

E-commerce web site Flipkart’s on a regular basis trivia quiz is now obtainable from twenty sixth April to win the thrilling money, Flipkart procuring coupons, and different objects. You possibly can win Flipkart vouchers and cash by answering the quiz. To win these prizes, it’s a must to give an accurate reply to every query. There shall be questions within the Flipkart on a regular basis trivia quiz that shall be primarily based on the present affair and basic data. It can begin at 12:00 AM IST and can final until 11:59 PM IST. You’ll get 4 choices for every query and it’s a must to select one right reply to win the reward. The primary 50,000 contributors shall be eligible for the prize. Steps to take part within the Fipkart TMT quiz are talked about under:

  • Obtain the Flipkart software in your cellular
  • Login to the Flipkart software will your e-mail deal with or cellular quantity
  • Click on on the choice “Sport Zone” the place you’ll get an alternative choice “TMT Trivia Banner”
  • Right here you can begin answering the quiz

Que.1) The previous Sri Lanka cricketer who’s at the moment the coach of workforce Rajsthan Royals.
Years. Kumar Sangakkara

Que.2) Which IPL workforce has gained the IPL trophy within the yr 2012 and 2014?
Years. Kolkata Knight Riders

Que.3) Which IPL workforce has gained the IPL Trophy within the yr 2012 and 2014?
Years. Delhi Capitals

Que.4) During which IPL season, Virat Kohli scored 4 centuries?
Years. 2016

Que.5) Who’s holding the perfect batting strike payment within the IPL?
Years. Andre Rusell

These are the query which has been requested on twenty sixth April Flipkart Trivia Quiz and the fortunate one has already been rewarded for the correct solutions. To reply these questions, you’ll want to gather knowledge from varied fields that are at the moment standard within the nation. The IPL season is occurring and every query of right now’s trivia was about it. On the premise of your data and curiosity, you possibly can win these thrilling prizes. That you must preserve your self up to date with the present affairs of India and the trending information.

When you didn’t win any prize then you will have an opportunity to strive your luck in Flipkart Quiz by collaborating within the subsequent day’s quiz. It can improve your data and make you win the Flipkart free vouchers and lots of extra objects. You possibly can win the vouchers when you precisely reply these questions and get eligible for the primary 50,000 contributors. So keep tuned on the Flipkart software to win the Flipkart cash and coupons. To know extra about this text keep related to us.

