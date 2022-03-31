Flor Vigna spoke without filters about how her courtship with Nico Ochiato was: “Toxic love, no more”

yes ok floor vigna He said that with his ex Nico Ochiatoremained friends, separating their past relationships from their current courtship Luciano Castro,

,I no longer return to the loves in which you go out of your way, give up everything and then be left empty. I’m in love with equality now”, he expressed in an open-hearted conversation teleshow,

and is defined “toxic” Part of her relationship with Nico.

“At that time I made the mistake of living for others”

,For toxic love, no more. Stupid person I think I was wrong. What we were wrong“, she added.

more on this topic

Flor Vigna recalls his relationship with Nico Ochiato

Vigna then explained What do you think you did wrong? During her courtship with Nico.

Very honestly, Flor expressed: “At the time I made the mistake of living…