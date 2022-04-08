Florence and the Machine Extra is the headliner for festival day Rock Werchter Encore

British rock bands Florence and The Machine will headline Rock Werchter Encore, Rock Werchter’s Extra Celebration Day, on Sunday 26 June. It is an additional festival day to celebrate the return of festivals after the Corona crisis, and continues a few days before the actual four-day celebration. Florence and the Machine is the first announced name to perform on the meadow, the rest of the poster will be announced shortly. Additional ticket sales for the festive day will begin next Thursday for a day ticket you pay 94 euros. Huh.