LATEST

Florence lands $80m investment to grow remote trial tech – OutSourcing-Pharma.com

Clinical trial tech provider Florence has announced the closing of an $80m million Series C funding round. According to the company, the infusion of funds will enable it to expand the reach of its technology, which will help lead to additional growth in decentralized trials and increase the efficiency of drug development lifecycles.

Blake Adams, vice president of marketing for Florence, told Outsourcing-Pharma that the funding comes at a time when clinical trial professionals are quickly realizing two things: the shift to digital technology and remote connectivity will continue, and investing in “site-first” software is a must.

For too long sponsors and CROs selected technology vendors that mostly ignored the site and Investigator team; we’ve flipped that paradigm on its head by focusing our efforts on the experience of the study sites​,” Adams said. “Now we have 8,500 of them in 34 countries on our platform and work with some of the leading pharma companies in the world like Pfizer​.”

Adams added that while COVID-19 created a long list of challenges for the Florence team, it also led to a wealth of opportunities.

We had to balance a real-world need for our platform to save lives with the realities of managing a tech company in a COVID world; of course, this transition accelerated the move to remote connectivity, which our platform powers​,” he commented. “This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to be a key player in the next phase of clinical trial operations​.”

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

46
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
13
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
12
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Avatar Avatar
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top