Florence lands $80m investment to grow remote trial tech – OutSourcing-Pharma.com

Clinical trial tech provider Florence has announced the closing of an $80m million Series C funding round. According to the company, the infusion of funds will enable it to expand the reach of its technology, which will help lead to additional growth in decentralized trials and increase the efficiency of drug development lifecycles.

Blake Adams, vice president of marketing for Florence, told Outsourcing-Pharma that the funding comes at a time when clinical trial professionals are quickly realizing two things: the shift to digital technology and remote connectivity will continue, and investing in “site-first” software is a must.

“For too long sponsors and CROs selected technology vendors that mostly ignored the site and Investigator team; we’ve flipped that paradigm on its head by focusing our efforts on the experience of the study sites​,” Adams said. “Now we have 8,500 of them in 34 countries on our platform and work with some of the leading pharma companies in the world like Pfizer​.”

Adams added that while COVID-19 created a long list of challenges for the Florence team, it also led to a wealth of opportunities.

“We had to balance a real-world need for our platform to save lives with the realities of managing a tech company in a COVID world; of course, this transition accelerated the move to remote connectivity, which our platform powers​,” he commented. “This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to be a key player in the next phase of clinical trial operations​.”