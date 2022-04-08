Florence + the Machine to Extra Day Festival Rock Werchter Encore

Florence + The Machine Headlines Rock Werchter Encore. On Sunday 26 June, the day after TW Classic, there will be an extra day of celebration at the Werchter site. Rock Werchter 2022 ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase cheaper tickets.

Rock Varchar already hinted on his social media on Thursday that something was on the way. There were all the figures on display where there were some fans’women‘ Thoughts of seeing. Now it became clear what Rock Werchter was doing. June 26 will have an additional celebration day, Rock Werchter Encore, with Florence + The Machine as headliners. A day after Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds were featured on, among others, TW Classic.

The organization itself speaks of “the one-time bistro round of Rock Werchter”. In addition to the main stage, the barn will also host the band. More names will come soon, tell us about the festival. Ticket On sale from April 14th at 10am and costs 94 euros.

Discount Ticket Holder Rock Werchter…