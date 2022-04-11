Florent Pagani upset in The Voice: Nikos Aligas comes out of silence

Saturday evening April 9th, TF1 aired a new number Sound season 11, during the evening, florent was pagney overcome emotions When they had to decide to have only one talent, namely June or Morgan. If his choice was to ultimately give the latter a chance, the tele-hook coach could not hide his sadness at the thought of tormenting the candidate that he had not opted for the rest of the ‘adventure’. “I’m in a Special Season”He had declared in half a word before revealing the complex situation in which he had found himself.

“Actually, there are a lot of talents …