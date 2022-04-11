Florent Pagney upset because of The Voice’s candidate, radical decision of production

Florent Pagni stood out on The Voice because of a candidate. The 60-year-old singer caused a small rule change in production.

Florent Pagney doesn’t hesitate to brag to The Voice when he’s not happy. Last year, the singer was somewhat disappointed because of a candidate And revealed it in front of the cameras. Production had to thank him for that and a rule change.

Florent Pagni disappointed in The Voice

Florent Pagani returns for the new season of The Voice and is delighted to discover new talent. Anyone living with lung cancer is comfortable in red chairs and often gives their opinion on candidates. Last year, Azucena was Caamaño’s partner Conquered by young Marina…