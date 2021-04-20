Florentino Perez admits new Sergio Ramos deal is “very

Florentino Perez says Actual Madrid are in a “very powerful state of affairs” on the subject of Sergio Ramos’s contract state of affairs.

Actual Madrid president Florentino Perez has warned that the membership “have gotten to be reasonable” relating to their possibilities of persuading Sergio Ramos to signal a brand new deal.

The long-serving skipper is ready to be out of contract on the finish of the season and has been strongly linked with a transfer to Paris Saint Germain.

Ramos, who has spent the previous 16 seasons with Madrid, is supposedly after an improved contract supply from the Spanish giants.

Nonetheless, Perez has admitted that will probably be troublesome to achieve an settlement with the centre-back given the present monetary local weather.

“We’re in a really powerful state of affairs the place nobody has the cash anymore,” he’s quoted as saying by Model.

“We have to be reasonable. I’ve by no means stated that he will not keep. In the mean time we’re finishing this season and after that we are able to see about subsequent yr.”

Ramos has not too long ago been sidelined via a combination of harm and coronavirus, that means that he’ll play no half in Madrid’s journey to Cadiz on Wednesday.