Florian Marku demands ‘Give me Aamir Khan’ after stopping Chris Jenkins. boxing news

Florian Marku produced a surprise fourth-round stoppage from Chris Jenkins to retain the IBF international welterweight title and immediately demanded: “Give me Aamir Khan!”

The Albanian was pushed into the opening round by former British champion Jenkins, roaring from a big and vocal support in Newcastle on the undercard of Savannah Martial’s world title defense against Famke Hermans.

But a big right hook from Marku to Jenkins’ head in the fourth set up a devastating sequence of punches that resulted in referee Steve Gray abandoning the competition and leading the former mixed martial arts fighter to an 11(7)-0 record. saw. -1.

British fighter Chris Congo, mentioned as a potential next opponent, was among those watching ringside, but Marku immediately…