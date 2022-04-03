Florian Marku: Give Me Amir Khan Next – I’m Going To Break Him!

At the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, ‘The Albanian King’ Florian Marku (11-0-1, 7 KO) won his IBF International Welterweight Test against former British and Commonwealth Titleist Chris Jenkins (23-5) in his toughest Test to date. Successfully defended the title. -3, 8 KO).

Lasting just four rounds, the furious Albanian landed a big right hand, which shook Jenkins and soon the referee stepped in.

Marku sometimes seemed to struggle with Jenkins and was often outboxed, with Jenkins establishing his jab early in the fight and relying on the punch to interrupt Marku’s flow throughout the fight.

The victory, along with a fight against fellow boxer fighter Chris Kongo (13-1, 7 KO), establishes one of the best in Marku’s relatively short career…