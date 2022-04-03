Florian Marku overcomes bad cut, stops Chris Jenkins in fourth

Florian Marku overcame the biggest test of his career so far as he overcame a bad cut and some tough times to stop former British and Commonwealth welterweight champion Chris Jenkins on the Marshall-Hermans bill in Newcastle.

The Albanian had tried to bully Jenkins in familiar style, rolling him down and loading up on shots. But far from withering under the pressure, Jenkins stood firm, began to counterattack and knocked Marku out of his stride.

As Marku was pressing forward, Jenkins was hitting him to the punch and in the third round, when Marku was cut off by a head-on collision, Jenkins looked to raise a gear.

But Marku came out with some urgency in the fourth and landed a big right on the top of Jenkins’s head, which stunned the Welshman.

Jenkins…