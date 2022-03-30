Florida amusement park death: teen’s seat was locked according to accident report

The seat of a teen who fell off an amusement park ride in Florida last week was still locked, according to a state accident report.

tire sampsonAccording to ICON Park in Orlando, the 14-year-old fell on Thursday from the freefall drop tower, which takes riders 430 feet up and then drops at 75 mph, where the incident took place.

Reportedly, after the ride was based on employee witnesses and obtained by CNN, Sampson was out of the seat after magnets were engaged to slow the ride down during the descent.

“When the ride took off, the harness was still in the down and off position,” reports the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Fair Rides Division.

The report names three witnesses, all listed as…