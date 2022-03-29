Florida Gov. DeSantis has signed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill: NPR

The governor of Florida signed a bill that bans instruction on handling of sexual orientation kindergarten through third grade. Dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics, it was ridiculed at the Oscars.

Kelsey Snell, Host:

Florida’s governor signed a controversial bill today. It bans all instruction on sexual identity or gender in schools from kindergarten to third grade. This is called the Parents’ Rights in Education Bill. Critics call this the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. And it has drawn national attention to Florida, including last night at the Academy Awards from co-host Wanda Sykes.

(sound of archived recordings)

Wanda Sykes: For you guys in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night out.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes: Gay,…