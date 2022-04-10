Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says victory in Stacy Abrams gubernatorial race will create Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says victory in Stacy Abrams gubernatorial race will create Florida-Georgia ‘cold war’

article

For Florida Republicans, the legislative session, a potential presidential candidate for 2024, borrowed from the emotionally charged agenda set by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a COVID-19 vaccination campaign here on February 4, 2021 in Aventura, Florida in. (M (Getty Images)

Augusta, Ga. , of florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Friday Stacy Abrams win in Georgia’s The governor’s race would lead to a “cold war” between neighboring states.

DeSantis has a . made comments during press conference on infrastructure

“If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, it will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia,” DeSantis said at the press conference, according to The Hill,

“I can’t have Castro and Abrams for me in the south…


Read Full News