Florida governor signs controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill LGBTQ News

The governor of the US state of Florida has signed a bill that prohibits instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, a policy that has drawn intense national scrutiny from critics who say it restricts LGBTQ people. marginalizes.

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, defended the law, which has been denounced by LGBTQ advocates, students and civil rights groups as a “Don’t Say Gay” bill when he signed it into law on Monday.

DeSantis and other Republicans have said repeatedly that the measure is appropriate and that parents, not teachers, should discuss topics of sexual orientation and gender identity with their children.

“We will ensure that parents can send their children to school for education,…