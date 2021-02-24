LATEST

Florida Gymnast’s Perfect 10 Beam Routine Praises Endless Endlessly

Screenshot from Facebook: SEC Network

Nothing is more exciting Perfect 10 In gymnastics. Floor routine, Complete with Michael Jackson-esque dance moves and, of course, everything Katelyn ohashi During her viral routine, she usually attracts all the attention on social media.

On University of Florida, A powerhouse in the NCAA gymnastics world, the perfect 10s are not limited to one event. The No. 1 team in the country has already given us two flawless scores of 10.0 this season, the latest of which came on beam.

Lia Clapper deserved all the applause after this incredible performance against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Leh Clapper Perfect 10 on Beam

From the moment Clapper pulled himself to the beam and moved his leg, fans knew he was going to crush it.

The 4 foot 11 junior nail is her first series of backflips and aerials. She throws her hands to her side as if she is saying, “This is my beam!” From Clapper’s elegant twist to his sweet footy jump and finally, completing the disservice, he showed the judges what a perfect routine should look like.

Clapper 10 is perfect Third such mark Kiran on the NCAA this season. Meanwhile, the Florida Gators are Nationwide team only To facilitate two gymnasts with 10. Trinity Thomas completely achieved the floor earlier this month against LSU.

Stephen C. of Gainesville O’Connell Center’s Exact Arena had a big reason to crush Kentucky and Florida’s Leah Clapper had 10.

