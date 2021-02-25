Florida Mascot saves the boy with a foul ball with his head

Mascot Our favorite college teams have untouched superheroes. Who else can drive the Internet wild by busting a trick like this Puddles duck of oregon or Comso the Cougar of BYUThe When they are not Eating cheerleaders (Bad boy!) Sometimes you will find them too Touchdown breaking On the field.

There is a reason Florida Gators mascot Albert (And Alberta) are beloved in Gainesville. Everybody’s favorite Slay monsters Always looking for fans of orange and blue. In 2017 at a baseball game at Alfred A. McKeithen Stadium, Albert rescued a young boy from foul play.

watch the video

He literally used his head.

Florida saves Mascot Boy from foul ball

related: Steve Irwin Wins Florida Gator in Classic ESPN Commercial

Gators baseball team Beat north florida, 2–1, that day but the best game of the game came from Albert in the Bleakers.

Donating a white jersey and a blue cap, Albert hovered over a young boy next to him to save him from a foul ball in the fourth inning. The ball hits Albert in the head, but it is done. The young fan was safe.

Landing a foul baseball from the dome would have hurt Albert’s scales, as he fell back as if he had been shot. The boy next to him then had the perfect response. He gets up and starts performing CPR on Albert to bring back his Reptilian hero.

The chest contraction worked. Posted by albert Photo on twitter There is a hint that read, “I’m glad they are softball” despite the fact that he was in a baseball game. He also tied an adorable bandage on his snout. Poor Albert.

current mood @ Gettersby pic.twitter.com/B6BOgTmDjh – Albert (@AlbertGator) April 19, 2017

Albert has taken several hit films throughout the year. Big Al of Alabama defeated Snowt once. He also wrestled Steve Irwin for an ESPN commercial. At least with a foul ball he was able to save someone in the process.