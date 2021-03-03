Florida recruits Alabama’s No. 3 to other SEC Powers

Loading...

Florida gators Play in the toughest conference of college football. To compete at the highest level, team recruiting classes must be exceptional in every season. head coach Dan mullen Understands that, and was able to capture their next star defensive end from enemy territory.

Jeremiah Williams Is a four star possibility Ramsay High School Birmingham, Alabama, and will take their talents to “Scooby” Gainesville Miracle season.

Jeremiah Williams is committed to Florida

Jeremiah “Scooby” Williams was one Lots of aspiring suitors, Including Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee and West Virginia.

247Sports Composite Rank as williams Fifth best wideide defensive end In the entire 2021 class, so it makes sense why so many teams arrived.

The Gators have signed several interesting This year recruitment class, But will this be enough to overtake the SEC’s power stations?

Jeremiah Williams Highlights

Jeremiah Williams is an incredibly tough hitter, and his athleticism makes him a tough blocker task for any offensive lineman.

The defensive end was remarkably consistent with a three-year-old Varsity ball. In a total of 21 games, he totaled 71 tackles and 13 sacks, Both flamboyant numbers for a high school player.

(Part 1) Peace is real @officiallscoob The next level is on a mission to be that impact player. @DexPreps @YellowhammerFB @JohnGarcia_Jr @BrooksAustinSI @ AL5AFootball pic.twitter.com/z01g3XX7Bh – GrindLab Academy (@GrindLab) 9 January, 2021

Stud Day awarded for selection Under Armor All-American Bowl In 2019, showing that scouts believe in his talent.

Williams dreams to have a dominant pass roster in the NFL, and if he continues to do better with the Gators, he should have no problem getting selected in the draft when the time comes.

Jeremiah Williams is set to make a name for himself in the incredibly competitive NCAA landscape. And while many have struggled to reach the next level, what matters most is being successful in this four-star recruit.

The post was originally published on June 5, 2020, and updated to follow Williams’ recruitment.