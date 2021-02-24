Florida State vs. Miami College Basketball Game Preview

Florida State Seminole vs. Miami Hurricanes Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Florida State vs. Miami Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 26

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Location: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

Network: ACC Network

Florida State (13-3) vs. Miami (7-13) Game Preview

Why will florida state win

The Seminoles have learned how to win in different ways.

He has fielded eight of his final nine wins in consecutive form, but has hit and won all three of them against Virginia, could not win three against Pitt and won, Wake Forest bombed from outside And won, and on and on.

On the flip side, Miami has learned to lose in many ways.

It drops seven of its last eight by not making a thresher, and is lost when it hits from outside. It’s not a good team on the offensive glass, it’s very inconsistent overall, and …

Why would miami win

The Miami defense is not all that bad.

It is not a rock from the ground, but it comes with a slew of blocks, it doesn’t dish out a ton of foul, and is well off the line when it gets there.

FSU does all the good things, and for its versatility, it doesn’t give enough form outside, and in a huge way for the Hurricanes, it does a whole bunch of dishonesty. Cane wins on the glass, free throw line and …

What is going to happen

Miami needs to make its shots.

You are what your record is, but Miami’s big problem is simply the inability to hit enough shots, making it less than 40% five times in the last eight games.

Florida State has had some fatal games, but it is going to take an icy cold game to overcome Cain, and it is not happening.

Florida State vs. Miami prediction, line

Florida State 77, Miami 64

Line: Florida State-11, O / U: 143

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

