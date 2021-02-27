Florida State vs. North Carolina College Basketball Game Preview

Florida State Seminole vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Florida State vs. North Carolina Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, 2 February 27

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Location: Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

Network: ESPN

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

Florida State (14-3) vs. North Carolina (14-8) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Go to BetMGM

Why will florida state win

At the end of January, Georgia Tech had a whip of the Seminoles. In addition, they have been superb in their last ten matches with a defense at No. 1 in the conference in the ACC’s top scoring offense and field goal percentage D.

They managed to accomplish almost the impossible and kept their grip on the board in mid-January after a win over North Carolina, they are amazing on the offensive glass, and they are going against a team that is just not able to consistently. Score enough and change it very often.

Why North Carolina Will Win

Tar heels can be flaky, but sometimes they are flaky on the plus side.

They fought hard against Virginia and Marquette, but were able to hang the 91 on the road in a win over Duke as they continue to show just one promise that they could be good enough to go on a big run.

The loss was a seven-match loss to Florida State, and there was no loss for Virginia. It is possible that the team will be able to do everything on the inside, like it did in the wins of Louisville and Duke, and it is always going to be fantastic on the board.

FSU is good at glass, but UNC ranks second in the country…

What is going to happen

If the Tar Heels can only shoot well, they have a shot.

Including a loss to Florida State, UNC is 5–0 in the last ten matches when it hits 44% or more from the field, and 1–4 when it is not – with that comes a win against Northeast.

The Seminole defense is good enough to prevent the Tar Heels from getting easy baskets, but this is only if they own the defensive board. They will do a lot to hold their own, but it will be a fun fight.

Florida State vs. North Carolina Prediction, Line

Florida State 83, North Carolina 78

Bet in college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Florida State-2.5, O / U: 150.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: above freezing temperature

1: Zoom callers from Florida, Cabo etc.