Florida State vs. Notre Dame College Basketball Game Preview

Posted on
Florida State Seminole vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 4
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Location: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN
Network: ESPN2

Florida State (15-4) vs. Notre Dame (9-14) Game Preview

Why will florida state win

You don’t think the ACC regular season champions will have a little extra juice with a chance to win outright?

The Seminoles gave North Carolina their loss to rip through Boston College to get on a roll before the ACC Championship.

They are very good at getting on the move, they just hit everything by tickling, and after having one of their worst shooting games of the season against the Tar Heels, they start hitting everything again.

The Notre Dame defense is on four games losing rhythm with the clash – allowing teams to hit half of their shots seven games – and FSU should continue all of this.

Why notre dame will win

The Irish have nothing to lose.

At home, they may not actually play the spoiler, but they can ruin the fun by trying to do what North Carolina and Georgia Tech have done in their home wins.

The key is holding FSU from three – the Tar Heels and Yellow Jackets did it; The Noles are 1-3 in their final four when shooting under 30% of three. Do so, also hit from outside – Notre Dame leads the ACC in three point attempts and hits 37% – and wins in a shootout.

However…

What is going to happen

Notre Dame is the guard of three. It seems that everyone will be able to fire on the Irish from the outside, FSU should have no problem getting 50% points from the field, and will have a good finish for – what will happen – the ACC regular season champions.

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Line

Florida State 82, Notre Dame 71
Line: Florida State-7, O / U: 152.5
Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Team Lebron
1: Team KD

