LATEST

Florida Tech Baseball Defeats Palm Beach Atlantic in Thrilling Fashion 8-7 on Senior Night – SpaceCoastDaily.com

THE SPACE COAST DAILY – FRIDAY NIGHT LOCKER ROOM TEAM IS BREVARD’S #1 SPORTS SOURCE

The Six-Player Panther Baseball Class of 2021 certainly can’t say that their last time in uniform on the Andy Seminick-Les Hall Field diamond wasn’t wild, but more importantly, it ended with a win as the Florida Tech offense came up big when it was needed most multiple times on Thursday evening as the Panthers defeated Palm Beach Atlantic (10-16, 8-16 SSC), 8-7 in the 2021 regular-season finale. (Florida Tech image)

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Six-Player Panther Baseball Class of 2021 certainly can’t say that their last time in uniform on the Andy Seminick-Les Hall Field diamond wasn’t wild, but more importantly, it ended with a win as the Florida Tech offense came up big when it was needed most multiple times on Thursday evening as the Panthers defeated Palm Beach Atlantic (10-16, 8-16 SSC), 8-7 in the 2021 regular-season finale.

PBA opened the scoring in the top of the third against Panther starting pitcher Mitch Harding. Ramon Machado began the frame with a leadoff walk and then stole second with Brandon Seltzer at the plate, who then singled to center, which moved Machado up 90 feet. Jake Roper then gave the Sailfish the lead with a single to left that brought home Machado and allowed Seltzer to go to third.

Tech responded with a seven-run fourth in typical Panther fashion. Paul Castillo and Brett Parrish began the rally with consecutive walks against new Sailfish reliever Drew Holweger.

A wild pitch with Diego Garcia at the dish scored Castillo, who had advanced to third on a previous wild pitch and moved Parrish to second. Garcia then drew a walk of his own and a groundout to second by Eldridge allowed both baserunners to move into scoring position.

Blaise Maris hit a slow roller to first which meant Salado could only take the certain out at the bag and allowed Parrish to score, moving Garcia to third in the process. Schner was able to reach thanks to his speed on a high-hop single to third that plated Garcia. Schner then took second on a terrific effort in which he avoided the tag on a pickoff attempt.

Raul Quintero kept the inning going with a single to third. Jakob Newton hit a chopper towards the second base bag that could have potentially ended the inning, but Quintero’s hustle beat Houck to the bag, with allowed Schner to score and tie the game.

Rodnie Bernard kept the line moving with a single up the middle and advanced on the throw to the plate that Quintero beat, giving Florida Tech its first lead. The Panthers would tack on another two runs through a balk and wild pitch by Holweger.

The Sailfish responded to the potential knockout with three of their own in the top of the fifth.

The inning began with a bunt single to third by Salado. He would take third on a single to center by Alley and then score on a double down the left-field line by Lara. An RBI groundout from Houck and a Morrison sacrifice fly to the right would level the proceedings.

The game would remain tied until a wild turn of events with two out in the bottom of the eighth. Quintero appeared to line a routine single into left field but Roper’s relay throwback to the infield missed everyone and the ball ended up going into foul territory on the right side past first base, Quintero followed the play and alertly headed all the way to third.

Newton then took the first pitch he saw the other way into left-center for a base hit that brought in Quintero and brought the Panthers back in front.

Alex Carpenter then retired the Sailfish in order in the top of the ninth to seal the victory and record his seventh save of the campaign.

If this was the final outing of Daniel Vassallo’s impressive freshman campaign, he went out with a flourish as he threw three shutout innings in the later innings to keep the game tied. Vassallo allowed only two hits while striking out three and walking none on 37 pitches, 26 of which were strikes.

At the plate, the Panthers received multi-hit efforts from Bernard, Newton, and Quintero as well as a three-hit game from Garcia. Newton had the lone multi-RBI effort of the lineup.

Due to a combination of impending weather and time constraints, Game Two was canceled and will not be made up.

The Panthers conclude the 2021 regular season with an overall record of 17-10 and 15-9 in SSC play. They will now wait to see if they qualify for the regional portion of the NCAA Tournament, which begins on May 27th.

CLICK HERE FOR BREVARD COUNTY NEWS

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

63
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
15
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top