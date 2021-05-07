Florida Tech Baseball Team Keeps 7-Game Win Streak Alive, Defeats Florida Southern 9-4 – SpaceCoastDaily.com

LATEST

Panthers conclude the season with a doubleheader against Palm Beach Atlantic

Florida Tech headed (15-10, SSC 14-9) on the road against Florida Southern (13-10, SSC 12-9), needing a win to climb up the standings in the Sunshine State Conference. The Panthers defeated the Mocs 9-4 to move up in the SSC standings to third place. (Florida Tech image)

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Florida Tech headed (15-10, SSC 14-9) on the road against Florida Southern (13-10, SSC 12-9), needing a win to climb up the standings in the Sunshine State Conference.

The Panthers defeated the Mocs 9-4 to move up in the SSC standings to third place.

FSC took a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a single up the middle by Scott, who was named the SSC Player of the Week.

Florida Tech answered in the third with a couple of base hits by Panther duo Raul Quintero and Rodnie Bernard to take a 2-1 lead.

The Panthers again scored in the new two innings with a couple of sacrifice flys by Blaise Maris and Paul Castillo.

Florida Tech added a four-run spot in the eight to extend their lead 5-2. The first couple of runs came off the bat of Maris hitting a two-run RBI single up the middle to score Diego Garcia and Castillo. The next two runs came from a Mocs wild pitch and an RBI single by Quintero. The Mocs were able to score two runs in the bottom half with a pair of hits, making it a 8-4 game.

Tech extended their lead in the ninth with a bases-loaded walk by Sam Schner.

Boris Villa continues to throw the ball well for Florida Tech, pitching six innings allowing just six hits, two runs, three walks, and five strikeouts. Villa improves his record to 4-2 on the season.

Blake Beyel closed the door for the Panthers pitching three innings allowing five hits, two runs, no walks, and an impressive five strikeouts.

Next

Florida Tech will play at Andy Seminick Field for their Senior Day. The Panthers will end the season with a doubleheader against Palm Beach Atlantic starting at 1 p.m. EST.

For the latest news, updates, and information on the Florida Tech baseball team, visit FloridaTechSports.com. Fans can also stay up to date on the latest Panthers news by following Florida Tech Athletics on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

