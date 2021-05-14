Florida Tech Panthers Men’s Lacrosse Places Six on All-Sunshine State Conference Teams – SpaceCoastDaily.com

THE SPACE COAST DAILY – FRIDAY NIGHT LOCKER ROOM TEAM IS BREVARD’S #1 SPORTS SOURCE

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Sunshine State Conference released its 2021 Men’s Lacrosse All-Conference Teams on Wednesday and six Panthers were among the list of honorees.

Reid Chaconas, Josh Vetter, and Justin Williams were named to the All-SSC First Team while Cristian Torres was selected to the second team. Luke Jayne and Zach Rozgonyi earned All-Freshman Team nods.

Voting for the All-SSC Team was conducted among the league’s head coaches.

With this nomination, Chaconas joins Addison Abramson, Logan Sweeney, and Nick Wynne as the only Panthers to earn multiple First Team All-SSC awards.

Chaconas further etched his name into the Florida Tech record books in his fifth season.

The Westminster, Md. native finished tied for fifth in the SSC in goals (20) and goals per game (2.50), eighth in points per game (3.25), and ninth in points (26).

The highlight of Chaconas’ final season in the Crimson and Gray came during the home matchup against Florida Southern on April 6th, when he passed Andrew Conley as the program’s all-time leading scorer by tallying his 97thgoal.

He finishes his Panther career with 106 goals and 131 points, which is the second-most in program history.

Additionally, Chaconas’ 3.25 points per game this season ties his mark from the 2019 season as the fourth-best in program history and his 2.50 goals per game also rank as the fourth-best in a season by a Panther.

Vetter, a transfer from Roanoke College, made an excellent first impression in his debut season as a Panther. The Ellicott City, Md. native finished third in the SSC in caused turnovers (23) and caused turnovers per game (288), those numbers are good for fifth and second-most in a season in Florida Tech history, respectively.

In addition, he placed in a tie for fifth in ground balls per game (4.75) and a tie for eighth in ground balls (38), which also ties for eighth-most in a season in program history.

Williams, an ever-present in the Panther midfield since his freshman season, earned his award in 2021 after racking up 10 goals to go with nine assists, which were tied for ninth highest in the SSC.

His rate of 1.13 assists per game also tied for ninth in the SSC. The Forest Hill, Md. native enters his final season in a Panther uniform in 2022 at sixth in program history for points (89) and goals (59), and eighth in assists (30).

Torres, a transfer from Illinois Wesleyan, made his lone season at Tech one to remember by doing a little bit of everything in midfield.

The Winfield, Ill. native gathered 12 ground balls and caused seven turnovers, contributed four goals and three assists while usually drawing one of the tougher assignments defensively. This is the second all-conference honor of Torres’s career as he was also named First Team All-CCIW in 2018.

Jayne’s inaugural campaign was a promising one, giving Head Coach Mark Penn something to build on for 2022 and beyond.

The Vero Beach, Fla. native tallied eight goals and eight assists in 2021, in addition to collecting nine groundballs and causing three turnovers. His 1.14 assists per game were eighth-best in the SSC and stand as the seventh-highest single-season average in program history.

Rozgonyi proved to be another building block for the Crimson and Gray this season. The Elkridge, Md. native recorded 15 goals, seventh-most by a freshman Panther in program history, and five assists. He bagged hat tricks in Tech’s victories over Florida Southern and Rollins.

