Florida Tech Panthers Name Jamie Joss as Director of Athletics, Will Assume New Duties June 7 – SpaceCoastDaily.com

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Florida Tech President T. Dwayne McCay has announced that Jamie Joss has been named the next Director of Athletics. Joss will bring to Florida Tech a substantial background and experience in athletics marketing, fundraising and program development.

He becomes the department’s sixth athletic director and will assume his new duties on June 7.

“It is my pleasure to announce the appointment of Jamie Joss as our new Director of Athletics,” stated Dr. McCay.

“Mr. Joss joins us from Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia where he served as Athletic Director and Sports Science Instructor. He has accumulated a wealth of administrative experience that he brings to the Panthers. His skills in administration and sports program management, gender equity, diversity, inclusion, and community engagement are particular strengths we are excited to have here at Florida Tech.”

“I want to express my gratitude to President McCay, and everyone involved with the search process,” Joss said.

“I am honored and humbled for this tremendous opportunity to lead the athletic program at such a prestigious academic institution in the premier Sunshine State Conference. My family and I are excited to develop relationships with the scholar-athletes, coaches, athletic staff, alumni, and the campus and Melbourne communities.

“I’m committed to delivering an outstanding scholar-athlete experience by cultivating a family atmosphere within our department through integrity in all facets of our athletic program. We will be aligned with the mission of the University, with coaches and staff focused on education, service to our community, transformative development of our scholar-athletes, and athletic success.”

Joss has served as the Director of Athletics at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia since 2015.

After his arrival at the college, he orchestrated the rebranding of the athletic department with the development of the program’s mission statement Developing Excellence through Education, Engagement, Character and Competition. The rebranding also included a new athletics logo and a new athletics website, SenatorNation.com.

During his time at Davis & Elkins, Joss oversaw the addition of 10 intercollegiate sports, including men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track & field, acrobatics & tumbling, triathlon, women’s golf, and men’s wrestling, which raised the sport total to 24.

This led to an increase in student-athlete enrollment of almost 85% over his five years, from 222 in the Fall of 2015 to over 400 in the Fall of 2020. In the Fall of 2018, Joss steered Davis & Elkins towards a successful bid for membership into the Mountain East Conference.

Joss led advancement efforts at Davis & Elkins that resulted in facility upgrades for Nuttall Field (soccer/lacrosse), Harpertown Baseball Field and a new student-athlete fitness center totaling more than $575,000 and resourced through private funding and other fundraising activities.

Additionally, he helped raise $118,000 in alumni donations for the Davis & Elkins Highland Scholar Program during the department’s Spring Golf Classic.

Academically, Davis & Elkins thrived under Joss’ leadership. The athletic program maintained a 3.0 or better grade point average and received the NCAA Division II Presidents’ Award for Academic Excellence for the department having an Academic Success Rate of 90 percent or higher.

The athletic department had at least the valedictorian and salutatorian nine out of the past 12 years, including both honors in the same year during his tenure, in 2017 and 2021.

Despite the stresses of the pandemic, student-athletes continued to excel in the classroom this past year.

In the Fall of 2020, 114 Davis & Elkins student-athletes earned academic honors from the college, including 53 making the President’s List with 4.0 GPA and 61 on the Dean’s List with a 3.6 GPA or better. This spring, 119 student-athletes received academic honors with 51 making the President’s List and 68 on the Dean’s List.

In addition to his duties as an athletic director, Joss served as an adjunct professor in Sport Management and a Sports Science Instructor at Davis & Elkins. He also developed a First-Year Student-Athlete Enrichment course as well as a Leadership Academy for upperclassmen.

Prior to his time at Davis & Elkins, Joss served in the same position at Warner Pacific College in Portland, Oregon from 2012 to 2015. Over his few years at the college, the athletic department saw total student-athlete enrollment increase by over 68%, and retention rate by over 85%. He also oversaw improvements to the college’s gymnasium, fitness center, and athletic training room with new equipment and enhancements.

From 2007 to 2011, Joss held the position of Vice President for Operations and Sales at SIDEARM Sports, a website development company based in Syracuse, New York. In that role, he directed all sales efforts for corporate, non-profit, university, and athletic websites and in just a few years positioned the company as the No. 1 provider for collegiate athletic websites, landing 477 clients in four years.

Joss started his career in athletics in 1996 as the Assistant Director of Athletics and Head Tennis Coach at St. Andrews College.

He then worked at Lake Superior State University as Director of Sports Information/Marketing and Assistant Golf Coach before moving on to High Point University to serve as the Sports Information Director.

Joss served as the Assistant Director of Athletic Communications at Colgate University for two years and then had stints at Rochester Institute of Technology as the Director of Sports Information and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in the role of Director of Athletic Communications before advancing his career at SIDEARM Sports.

A native of Ontario, New York, Joss graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sport Management, Administration, and Marketing from Bowling Green State University in 1991.

He earned a Master of Sports Science in Sport Management from the United States Sports Academy in 2009.

In 2018, he finished a certification in NCAA/NFL Athlete Development in Management and Leadership Skills from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton Aresty Institute. Joss is currently completing a Doctorate in Strategic Leadership and Business at Liberty University.

