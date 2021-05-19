Florida Tech Women’s Rowing Head to Fourth-Straight NCAA National Championship Regatta on May 28 – SpaceCoastDaily.com

THE SPACE COAST DAILY – FRIDAY NIGHT LOCKER ROOM TEAM IS BREVARD’S #1 SPORTS SOURCE

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – For the third straight year as a team, and the fourth straight for the Varsity 8, not including the cancellation of the 2020 championship, Florida Tech women’s rowing will be competing in Division II Women’s Rowing National Championship Regatta.

The NCAA made the announcement Monday, May 17, via its selection show.

The national championship regatta takes place May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida.

The Crimson & Gray put in another excellent campaign as the women accomplished many of their goals including winning a record fourth Sunshine State Conference Championship in a row and ninth overall, in addition to many other victories over their three regattas this season.

Florida Tech looks to clinch the program’s first national championship after being runner-ups in the 2019 championship.

However, the Panthers have to contend with the back-to-back defending national champions University of Central Oklahoma, along with Mercyhurst and Embry-Riddle.

Below is the full championship schedule:

■ Friday, May 28 | 11:24 a.m. (Eights Heats); 11:48 a.m. (Fours Heats) on NCAA.com

■ Saturday, May 29 | 10:36 a.m. (Eights Repechage); 10:48 a.m. (Fours Repechage) on NCAA.com

■ Sunday, May 30 | 9:24 a.m. (Fours Finals); 9:48 a.m. (Eights Finals); 11:30 a.m. ET (Awards) on NCAA.com

