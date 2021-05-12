Florida Tech’s Funk textile museum to become esports arena, generating mixed reviews – Florida Today

Florida Institute of Technology officials are remodeling the shuttered Ruth Funk Center for Textile Arts into what they hope will be one of America’s top esports arenas, with plans to attract competitive video gamers to the STEM-centric university.

But the esports transition has outraged Funk’s relatives — “she would be rolling in her grave,” said Funk’s daughter, Viera resident Sue Bayly.

Funk, a Suntree arts philanthropist who died six years ago, donated $1.25 million to Florida Tech to help construct her namesake facility. Located next to Evans Library, university officials touted the two-story, 5,600-square-foot venue as the first and only textile museum of its stature in Florida.

But last spring, facing budgetary woes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida Tech announced the textile museum would close effective immediately. The Panthers football team was also eliminated, and the sale of the Foosaner Art Museum was announced.

Florida Tech President T. Dwayne McCay said 88 employees were laid off and 86 more were furloughed, as officials projected a revenue shortfall for the upcoming fall 2020 semester. He said the key goals were cost reductions and protection of the university’s core mission of STEM higher education: science, technology, engineering and math.

McCay said the textile museum attracted a loyal subset of patrons, and it was “absolutely a hard decision” to close it.

“Ruth treated me like a son. I mean, we were incredibly close,” McCay said.

But he said the museum cost the university “a small fortune” to operate, and he unsuccessfully spent roughly a decade trying to get students involved in the museum and textile classroom courses.

“The students clamored for an esports team — for that matter, a varsity esports team. And it takes a significant facility to have a reasonable esports program,” McCay said.

“It’s a contest not just between our students against each other, but against other universities around the country,” he said. “And it’s a necessity, we believe, to continue to recruit the high-quality computer science and engineering students that have made us famous by going out in the real world and doing wonderful things.”

However, Bayly said, “my mother would be horrified.”

“How can they justify video game tournaments? Where’s any kind of culture there? I mean, my mother set that building up for culture, not for video games,” Bayly said.

“She would not be happy. I mean she would be very hurt and angry at the same time. Because this was her legacy,” she said.

Funk, an arts philanthropist and international textile collector, died in 2015 at age 92. Her $1.25 million donation to Florida Tech in 2006 financed museum construction, and the Ruth Funk Center for Textile Arts opened in 2009.

Dedicated to wearable art, the facility’s collection of handmade textiles, embroidery, garments and accessories grew to more than 1,500 objects from five continents, representing a 500-year artistic span.

“It was heartbreaking,” Carla Funk (no relation), the museum’s founding director who took early retirement in August, said of its closure.

“We worked so closely together. We traveled together. We really built the center together. And she was a mentor to me, and a dear friend,” Carla Funk said.

Ruth Funk also donated her extensive, world-class textile collection of about 800 objects to the university. Her collection was appraised years ago at about $1.5 million, Carla Funk said.

McCay said, “I’ve been taking slings and arrows,” from Brevard County’s arts community since the announced closures of Florida Tech’s museums, the Funk center and Foosaner Art Museum in Eau Gallie.

The university announced the sale of the Foosaner and adjoining Renee Foosaner Education Center in April 2020 to Northboro Builders. The developer hopes to build a nine-story hotel with accompanying five-level parking garage at the site, next to the Eau Gallie Civic Center.

The Florida Tech board of trustees had announced plans to shutter the Eau Gallie art facilities and sell the land back in January 2018, saying the Foosaner was a money-loser for the school.

Now, the university is in talks to transfer the permanent collections from the Funk and Foosaner museums to the Appleton Museum of Art at the College of Central Florida in Ocala.

“We can confirm that we are in negotiations, but we have no additional information to share at this time,” said Lois Brauckmuller, College of Central Florida spokesperson.

In November, the American Alliance of Museums warned that about one-third of all museums were at risk of permanent closure because of COVID-19 revenue and attendance losses.

Meanwhile, patrons are writing and displaying dozens of farewell “love letters” to Melbourne’s museums during the Foosaner’s final exhibition, “Abstraction: Retrospective Memories.” The exhibition lasts until June 19, and the Foosaner closes at the end of June.

“If they’re going to go and do this — which they shouldn’t be doing — then I at least want a home for the collection who will value it and open it to the public,” Bayly said of her mother’s textile collection moving to Ocala.

“With that said, I’m angry with them for even considering it, after what my mother did for the college,” Bayly said.

“I don’t want it to go out of Melbourne, either. She built this building and gave them all that money for a reason. And it was to keep it here — not to (have) one day, ‘We don’t want it to be part of the college. We’re shipping it out,’ ” she said.

McCay said there are no plans to remove Funk’s name from the building.

More: Eau Gallie public-private parking garage pursued for nine-story Unscripted hotel project

More: COVID-19: New Florida Tech biomedical research center to handle ‘spike’ in demand

Florida Tech introduces esports

Esports refers to electronic sports, or the burgeoning billion-dollar competitive video-gaming industry.

Florida Tech’s program will launch in August with 36 HP Omen gaming stations, a competition stage, a café with gaming computers for student use, and console and student lounge areas.

Players will try out for varsity, junior varsity and competitive gaming against other colleges in seasons, leagues and tournaments.

Varsity gamers will compete in League of Legends and Rocket League with dedicated facility, practice hours, staff, coaching and travel opportunities. Other esports games will include Call of Duty: Warzone; Counter-Strike: Global Offensive; Overwatch; Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege; Super Smash Bros.; and Valorant.

Florida Tech’s esports program is spearheaded by Dana Hustedt. She became the nation’s first woman to lead a collegiate esports program when she was hired in May 2018 at Grand View University, a private school in Des Moines, Iowa.

Hustedt said Grand View University esports debuted with eight computers inside an 1,800-square-foot basement beneath a residence hall — the only space available on campus.

“This is so exciting. It’s a completely unique experience … An actual standalone building in collegiate is pretty unheard of,” Hustedt said of the former Funk museum.

“We’re not just cramming a bunch of students in a place. We’re actually very strategic about how we are going to set up this facility to engage all aspects of campus,” she said.

“Whether you are competitive. Whether you’re club. Are you just casually coming to hang out? Do you want to just have a place to spectate and have entertainment? This is going to touch up on all of those areas,” she said.

“And it’s just going to be an incredible opportunity for our students,” she said.

The National Association of Collegiate Esports debuted in July 2016. Eight NACE schools are located in the Sunshine State: Rollins College and Full Sail University in Winter Park; Florida Polytechnic University, Keiser University, Florida Southern College and Southeastern University, all in Lakeland; Saint Leo University in St. Leo; and Keiser University-Pembroke Pines.

When NACE launched, only seven North American colleges and universities had varsity-level esports programs, Executive Director Michael Brooks said.

Today, Brooks said the organization has boomed to 270 members, primarily in the United States. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he said NACE saw esports inquiries “go through the roof” while other collegiate sports and competitions were shuttered.

“Esports is a high-level competition in video games, but in an organized fashion with regular seasons and conferences, against other teams or other individual players. These students will look at whatever esport we’re talking about the same way as you would look at any other traditional sport, whether it’s baseball, football, soccer, basketball,” Brooks said.

“They’re competing. They’re doing everything they can to be the best that they are in skill-based competition against competitors who are doing the exact same thing on their own teams,” he said.

What’s next for the collection

On April 13, the Melbourne City Council decided to write a letter to McCay protesting the Foosaner artwork transfer. The letter asked Florida Tech to consider finding a new home for the art collection within the city. The letter did not mention any prospective sites.

“We’ve received the letter, and our plans remain unchanged,” Florida Tech spokesperson Wes Sumner said.

The Appleton Museum of Art in Ocala features a permanent collection of more than 18,000 objects and an outdoor sculpture walk and garden.

The Community Foundation for Brevard has proposed a “Foosaner Capsule” initiative to Florida Tech officials, President and CEO Theresa Grimison said. The plan calls for about 125 pieces from the Foosaner collection to be gifted to the Brevard Cultural Alliance, which could care for and exhibit the works moving forward.

However, McCay said he prefers to keep both art collections intact, rather than let groups “cherry-pick” various desirable items.

“I loved Miss Ruth. I thought she was so special. And I can close my eyes and see her clear as a bell,” McCay said.

“We found a place in Florida that will take the collection as a whole and exhibit it,” he said.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or [email protected] Twitter: @RickNeale1. To subscribe: https://cm.floridatoday.com/specialoffer/