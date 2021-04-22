Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul are reportedly set for an ‘exhibition’ fight on June 5

A current pattern of the game of boxing has been to capitalize on nostalgia and/or web celebrities to get mainstream consideration and get folks to purchase the pay-per-view. That pattern will reportedly proceed as one of many prime boxers within the business makes a comeback towards one of many Paul brothers.

In response to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, Floyd Mayweather will face off towards Logan Paul in an exhibition June 5 on Showtime pay-per-view. The struggle was speculated to happen on February 20 but it surely was postponed. Whereas a location is but to be finalized, Mayweather posted on Instagram that Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, and Atlanta are “on the prime of the listing.”

The 2 fighters are anticipated to obtain a large payday which is sort of the purpose with a match like this. The 50-0 Mayweather hasn’t fought since defeating former UFC champ Conor McGregor in 2017. Paul, the YouTube character, has misplaced one struggle towards fellow YouTube character KSI, and not too long ago took half in WrestleMania 37. His brother, Jake, not too long ago fought Ben Askren which Jake received by knockout.

There’s going to be a way of curiosity and regardless of the high-profile, but extraordinarily controversial, pasts of the 2 fighters, many individuals are going to order the struggle regardless that it may not be one thing of curiosity for the boxing purist.

[The Athletic]