Floyd Mayweather to face Logan Paul on Showtime PPV on June 5

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul

There’s a new date set for the exhibition struggle between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, the brother of Jake Paul. Initially, the struggle was set to happen in February with Fanimo, an internet platform, in place to host the occasion, however these talks had been postponed with no particular cause given.

In line with Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, the struggle has been moved to June 5 and shall be broadcasted on SHOWTIME PPV, a big improve from the Fanimo platform, and one Mayweather is a lot aware of. There isn’t a location set for the struggle however in line with the report, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Atlanta are all into account to host the occasion.

There appears to already be a battle between the reported broadcasting and promotion rights, as Coppinger reported on Wednesday evening that Al Haymon has secured the rights to the struggle, and is utilizing it as a leverage transfer with SHOWTIME/CBS as his cope with FOX is about to run out quickly.

Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions has shot down this report from Coppinger, calling it false.

The report from Coppinger additionally states that underneath the contract for this struggle, Paul just isn’t allowed to weigh greater than 190 kilos, whereas Floyd Mayweather can’t weigh greater than 160 kilos within the struggle. There aren’t any different fights introduced for this occasion at present, however it’s going to happen on the identical evening that light-weight champion Teofimo Lopez defends his title in opposition to George Kambosas on Triller Combat Membership, the identical platform that Paul’s brother, Jake, simply competed on.

Whereas his brother has been making waves in his personal boxing profession, Logan Paul rose to the highlight with two fights in opposition to YouTube celeb KSI, and the 2 males had very shut fights between them. The primary struggle with KSI was dominated a majority draw, and within the second struggle, KSI was declared the winner by means of cut up choice to start Paul’s skilled profession.

In the meantime, Jake Paul, the youthful brother of the 2, has made headlines a number of instances within the boxing world together with most lately together with his first-round knockout over former MMA world champion and UFC fighter, Ben Askren. The win over Askren was the third within the skilled profession of Jake Paul which additionally features a victory over former NBA famous person, Nate Robinson.

Floyd Mayweather has an expert boxing file of 50-0 and that undefeated file is not going to be on the road because the struggle in opposition to Paul, if it does happen, shall be listed as an exhibition struggle.

Mike Pendleton

Mike Pendleton is a present contributor to MyMMANews, BJPenn.com, and TheScrap.Co whereas additionally internet hosting his “On The Mic” podcast and works as an Affiliate Producer on Sirius XM’s Combat Nation channel.

With a particular ardour for interviewing and speaking to a number of the best across the struggle recreation, you’ll be able to learn or hearken to Mike’s work throughout his a number of retailers.
Observe me on Twitter: @MP2310

