Fly at the speed of sound? Supersonic jet that can be a reality – TMT Daily

Supersonic jet air travel is back. There is no more aggressive 12-hour flight across and across the pond. There is a more outrageous jet lag before you are returning home on your return flight. Some of us miss concord.

Transatlantic flights have never been the same since Concorde flights stopped in 2003. The British-French turbojet, which still holds the record for the fastest crossing of the Atlantic by a commercial aircraft, comes from a commercial aircraft after running at more than double the speed. Sound, made its final flight in June 2003, the last time passengers could fly across the Atlantic within three hours.

While Concorde’s retirement may have marked the first time in aviation history that we took a step back, there is some good news from a new supersonic jet hoping to travel to a new era. Reported by Wire, Spike Aerospace’s Spike S-512 supersonic jet, may be our biggest opportunity to travel from London to the US, and vice versa, in record time.

Growing supersonic market

S-512 is a contribution of Spike Growing Supersonic Jet Market, Which continues again after nearly two decades since the demise of the Concorde Jet. Wire It turns out that the new jet is “a low-noise boom (explosive noise caused by a shock wave from an aircraft when they break the sound barrier) and a commitment to offer” zero carbon “flight by 2040.”

The Spike S-512 is designed to carry up to eighteen passengers, with the ability to take 3,000-mile trips, typically traveling on long-haul such as London to New York, or Dubai to Hong Kong in about three and one Is included. Half an hour, all “while maintaining a low sound boom”.

The makers of the new supersonic jet revealed the deluxe interior of the aircraft. Spike Aerospace’s S-512 supersonic jet will not have windows to increase fuel efficiency and keep the cabin quiet. Wire. Instead, the inside walls will be lined with an extra-long computer screen that can be divided into individual televisions.

Focus on business travel

The new chief executive officer Vikas Kachoria pointed out that the new jet is also slow, but it can travel on land as it produces a mild sonic boom. Wire. “Most conversations between two people are between 65 and 75 decibels and the noise level found within most aircraft cabins is around 85 decibels. Our windowless aircraft will be about 60 decibels, which will reduce the voice of the conversation. “

Kachoria told the newspaper Jet is focused towards business travel. “Zoom works great, but if you’re making a billion dollar deal, you really want it to be on the ground to touch and feel and see.” Jet seats will also be convertible – so the cabin can convert into a boardroom, bedroom, or dining room.

Concorde traveled at Mach 2.04, or twice the speed of sound. Spike’s new jet will start at Mach 1.6, twice as fast as any jet in the market, Wire said. The company expects to reach Mach 3.2 sometime in the next decade, which will enable flights between London and New York within 90 minutes.

Estimated Airline Partnership

Spike Aerospace hired former Virginia CEO John Thomas to broaden the appeal of the company’s exclusive product. Spike Aerospace Vision for supersonic flight Tremendously compelling and ideally suited to all major international airlines, ”Thomas Aerospace handles the airline partnership for the company.

Although Thomas held the title of CEO of Virgin Australia for less than a year, he was hired for the background of working as a senior consultant at several airlines, including Delta, United, Qantas, Emirates, British Airways and others. He has also advised several major Business and General Aviation (B & GA) companies, such as Piper Aircraft, VistaJet and FlexJet.

Spike’s main objective is to develop its S-512. The S-512 allows its customers to fly at 40% faster than regular aircraft, which have not been seen since Concorde, but were promised by many companies over the last decade.

