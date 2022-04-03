Flyers Defenseman Keith Yandle’s ‘Iron Man’ Streak Will End in 989 Games

The Philadelphia Flyers scratched defenseman Keith Yandle for Saturday’s game against Toronto, ending the NHL’s Iron Man record for 989 consecutive games played.

Yandal, 35, made his debut with Phoenix on March 26, 2009. He passed retired center Doug Jarvis to the mark of 965 games against the Islanders on January 25. Yandle was a healthy scratch.

The Flyers are one of the worst teams in the NHL and saw the youth movement end up with 21-35-11 (53 points) in Saturday’s game.

Flyers coach Mike Yeo said: “We’re at a point in the season where it’s important as an organization that we get some young players on board.” “We have to keep an eye on the future and what’s happening down the road. We have to give a chance to some new people.”

