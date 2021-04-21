LATEST

Flyweight and Atomweight Title Fights Headline Invicta FC’s debut on AXS TV

The struggle card for Invicta FC on AXS TV has been finalized.

The occasion — which takes place Friday, Could 21 in Kansas Metropolis — will function a pair of title fights within the flyweight and atomweight divisions. Within the headliner, Mexico’s Karina Rodriguez (8-4) faces off with Brazilian Daiana Torquato (10-3) for the vacant 125-pound title. Rodriguez is not any stranger to the highlight, having gone the gap with former champion Vanessa Porto and defeating UFC veterans DeAnna Bennett and Milana Dudieva contained in the Invicta cage. Torquato rides a six-fight successful streak within the title affair, having additionally confronted Bennett and Dudieva within the Phoenix Sequence 2 event.

The co-main occasion will see newly topped atomweight queen Alesha “Half Pint” Zappitella (8-2, 1 NC) defend her 105-pound belt in opposition to Brazilian challenger Jéssica Delboni (10-2). Michigan’s Zappitella captured gold at Invicta FC 42 final 12 months, scoring the promotion’s first Von Flue choke end in opposition to Ashley Cummins. Delboni was in motion on the identical card, defeating former champion Herica Tiburico on the scorecards.

Additionally on the cardboard, former title challenger Emily “Gordinha” Ducote (9-6) welcomes Liz “The Titan” Tracy (5-4) to the strawweight division, Phoenix Sequence 3 bantamweight winner Taneisha “Triple Menace” Tennant (3-1) rematches “Hurricane” Hope Chase (3-1), undefeated flyweight Juliana “Killer” Miller (2-0) takes on Colorado’s “Grizzly” Claire Guthrie (2-1), Missouri’s Josee “Cranium Crusher” Storts (2-0) battles fellow unbeaten flyweight Maria Favela (2-0) of Mexico, and newcomers Fatima “The Archangel” Kline (debut) and Ariana Melendez (1-0) sq. off at strawweight.

Invicta on AXS TV marks the promotion’s debut on its new broadcast house of AXS TV within the U.S. and Struggle Community in Canada. The occasion might be overseen by the Kansas Athletic Fee and can function open scoring. With the continued pandemic, the fights will happen behind closed doorways — sans followers and media. As with all Invicta occasion, the protection of its athletes, their corners, its workers and fee officers is of the utmost precedence. All individuals might be examined for COVID-19 previous to the occasion.

The total Invicta on AXS TV struggle card will be discovered beneath:

Flyweight Title: Karina Rodriguez vs. Daiana Torquato
Atomweight Title: Alesha Zappitella vs. Jessica Delboni
Strawweight: Emily Ducote vs. Liz Tracy
Bantamweight: Taneisha Tennant vs. Hope Chase
Flyweight: Juliana Miller vs. Claire Guthrie
Flyweight: Josee Storts vs. Maria Favela
Strawweight: Fatima Kline vs. Ariana Melendez

