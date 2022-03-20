BUSINESS

FMCG makers to go for around 10 percent price hike to mitigate inflationary pressures – दैनिक जागरण (Dainik Jagran)

Posted on
  1. FMCG makers to go for around 10 percent price hike to mitigate inflationary pressures  Dainik Jagran
  2. Your pocket will be loose! Everything from wheat, edible oil will be expensiveHome
  3. Consumers’ pockets will be loose, prices of daily use products may increase by 10 percentCG SANDESH
  4. Inflation In India: Soon the pockets will have to be loosened, after milk and Maggi become expensive, now the prices of everyday things can increase by up to 10%Navbharat Times
  5. See full news on Google News
