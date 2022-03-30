Fog canceled flights in and out of Wellington Airport

Fog at Wellington Airport has forced flights in and out of the capital to be cancelled.

Photo: Screengrab / Wellington Airport

Wellington International Airport said very few flights had landed in the last 24 hours.

Several flights have been canceled or diverted, mainly to Palmerston North.

Many departures are also being canceled or delayed.

A Wellington Airport spokesperson said 131 flights were canceled in and out of the capital today due to the fog.

A total of more than 150 flights have been canceled in the last 24 hours.

Passengers should expect cancellations and delays…