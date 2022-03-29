Fog disrupted Wellington Airport landing

Dense fog around Wellington Airport disrupted flights into the capital on Wednesday morning, with several planes headed to Palmerston North.

Aerial flights seem to have been able to land earlier, Wellington Airport said.

But, it said visibility was too low for any other aircraft to land.

The flow-on remained canceled even after the fog on Tuesday night.

At least five Air New Zealand flights were grounded due to fog.

A further four departures were canceled and some Sounds Air flights were delayed.

The Meteorological Service has forecast less cloud and drizzle in the capital on Wednesday morning, with cloud cover expected for some time in the afternoon.