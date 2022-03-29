Fog disrupts flights at Wellington Airport

A plane managed to take off in dense fog at Wellington Airport on Tuesday evening.

Dense fog at Wellington Airport has disrupted flights in and out of the capital on Tuesday evening.

Flights from across the country are unable to land in Wellington, with some returning to their destinations due to the weather. One flight was diverted to Palmerston North.

Many departures have been canceled and many Sounds Air flights delayed.

Conditions appeared easy enough for some flights to land around 7 p.m., but that didn’t last, and by 8 p.m. more were canceled.

